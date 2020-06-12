/
2 bedroom apartments
160 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bainbridge Island, WA
Winslow
1 Unit Available
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.
Winslow
1 Unit Available
645 Madison Avenue
645 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Downtown Winslow....walk to town and the Seattle ferry - This adorable home sits just back off of the hustle and bustle of Madison Avenue enough to make you forget you are right in the center of town.
Winslow
1 Unit Available
926 Blue Heron Avenue NE
926 Blue Heron Avenue Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
926 Blue Heron Avenue NE Available 06/15/20 Townhouse Condo close to Downtown Bainbridge Island - Blue Heron Condominiums is located within walking distance of the library and down town Winslow. This 2 bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Bainbridge Island
10 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
870 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
13 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
882 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
22 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
17 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
$
7 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
4 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
942 sqft
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.
$
Manette
5 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
13 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
885 sqft
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
$
12 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
950 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
1 Unit Available
1622 Seasons Lane NW
1622 Seasons Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1258 sqft
1622 Seasons Lane NW Available 06/15/20 Silverdale Townhome in CK School District! - Beautiful townhome in conveniently located Breckenridge! Close to highway, bases, shopping and highly rated CK Schools! Open living, dining and kitchen with vaulted
Sheridan Park
1 Unit Available
1541 Sheridan Road, #D3
1541 Sheridan Road, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1061 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath - Close to Everything - Conveniently located, spacious open floor plan and move in ready.
1 Unit Available
118 Rockwell Ave
118 Rockwell Avenue, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom with a WATER VIEW! - Don't miss out on this gorgeous water view of Sinclair Inlet! This 2 bedroom on the hill will have you never wanting to leave your view from the deck! Grassy yard, deck and patio all with the same gorgeous view of the
1 Unit Available
4102 Petersville Rd NE Unit A
4102 Petersville Road Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1092 sqft
4102 Petersville Rd NE Unit A Available 06/25/20 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex- Illahee/East Bremerton - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex unit in East Bremerton.
Alki Point
1 Unit Available
6014 SW Stevens St
6014 Southwest Stevens Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
This building is located 1 block to Alki Beach Park. It is close to bus route and local places to dine at. This building has a freshly remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment.
1 Unit Available
3302 Birch Avenue
3302 Birch Avenue, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
836 sqft
Come view this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home. This home has new appliances, carpet and paint. The bathroom has new vanity and tile. Galley style kitchen with butcher block countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Sheridan Park
1 Unit Available
1943 Northeast Barnett Street
1943 Northeast Barnett Street, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
East Bremerton duplex offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a great location convenient to community of Manette, shopping centers, PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal and transit lines. Newer carpet, custom closet organizer in master bedroom.
Alki Point
1 Unit Available
2726 60 Ave SW
2726 60th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
This building is conveniently located just a half block to Alki Beach Park. Close to bus transit stops, Starbucks and restaurants. This is a West Seattle neighborhood. Enjoy living close to Alki Beach.
Results within 10 miles of Bainbridge Island
Ballard
7 Units Available
Ballard Public
6450 24th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
967 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Cats and dogs allowed. Near Woodland Park Zoo. Close to I-5.
$
South Lake Union
20 Units Available
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1254 sqft
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator and pool table. Located close to Amazon, Google and the University of Washington.
$
Belltown
29 Units Available
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1266 sqft
HIGH-RISE LIVING WITH HIGH-END TOUCHES\nAscend to the pinnacle of high-rise living at Arrivé, where elevated design, thoughtful finishes and convenience meet.
9 Units Available
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest, Poulsbo, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1042 sqft
Embrace the charm of the Kitsap Peninsula at Arendal on Viking. Arendal is ideally located alongside the Olympic Mountains just 49 miles north of Tacoma and a quick ferry ride away from Seattle.
