Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

9438 NE Coral Court

9438 NE Coral Ct · (206) 842-9557
Location

9438 NE Coral Ct, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Winslow

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9438 NE Coral Court · Avail. Jul 20

$5,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3336 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
9438 NE Coral Court Available 07/20/20 Large Beautiful Home Close to town - Beautiful spacious home located on a cul-de-sac on Bainbridge Island. This 3336 square foot home features new hardwood floors, fresh paint, two beautiful staircases that lead to 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroms, a bonus room on each floor, new kitchen appliances in the large pen and bright kitchen, large 3 car garage, fenced in yard and more. Walking distance to schools, downtown Bainbridge, the Bainbridge-Seattle ferry, library and more. Pet's are negotiable with this home. Available now

(RLNE5845839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9438 NE Coral Court have any available units?
9438 NE Coral Court has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9438 NE Coral Court have?
Some of 9438 NE Coral Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9438 NE Coral Court currently offering any rent specials?
9438 NE Coral Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9438 NE Coral Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9438 NE Coral Court is pet friendly.
Does 9438 NE Coral Court offer parking?
Yes, 9438 NE Coral Court does offer parking.
Does 9438 NE Coral Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9438 NE Coral Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9438 NE Coral Court have a pool?
No, 9438 NE Coral Court does not have a pool.
Does 9438 NE Coral Court have accessible units?
No, 9438 NE Coral Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9438 NE Coral Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9438 NE Coral Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9438 NE Coral Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9438 NE Coral Court does not have units with air conditioning.
