8760 Ferncliff Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bainbridge Island Charmer - This home is in a great location and is a little over a mile to the Seattle ferry, perfect for commuters. This wonderfully maintained, spacious home sits on the corner with two bedrooms, 1 bath with washer and dryer and two wood burning options. A fireplace and a fireplace insert to keep this home toasty warm. Warm cedar interior and vaulted ceilings with large windows throughout for natural light and to look out and enjoy the mature landscaping within the fenced yard. The over sized two car garage will help with all your storage needs. All appliances included, the home is on septic and well. Tenant pays all other utilities and pets are negotiable with owner approval and an additional deposit. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com. No Smoking/Vaping.

Tenant must carry liability insurance.



Dawn Clay

360-271-1895

dawnclay@windermere.com



(RLNE4572259)