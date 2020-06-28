All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Find more places like 8391 Grand Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bainbridge Island, WA
/
8391 Grand Avenue
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

8391 Grand Avenue

8391 Grand Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8391 Grand Avenue Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Ferncliff

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Island Midcentury Dreamhouse - Midcentury-modern home with large private yard in great location near Winslow and ferries. Three bedrooms, 2 bath, large kitchen open to living area with fireplace. Lots of extra space for office, etc. Classic use of windows throughout this home bring both natural light in and take you out into nature. Open beamed ceilings and wood paneling are sophisticated and timeless finishes throughout. 2 car garage. 1.8 miles to ferry. Water, Septic, landscaping included.

Marta Morris
206-498-4716
MartaMorris@Windermere.com

(RLNE5080517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8391 Grand Avenue have any available units?
8391 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
Is 8391 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8391 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8391 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8391 Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bainbridge Island.
Does 8391 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8391 Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 8391 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8391 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8391 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 8391 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8391 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8391 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8391 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8391 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8391 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8391 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPoulsbo, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WASilverdale, WANavy Yard City, WA
Burien, WAWhite Center, WAMountlake Terrace, WATukwila, WALake Forest Park, WAWauna, WASeaTac, WAGig Harbor, WADes Moines, WAAlderwood Manor, WAPicnic Point, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College