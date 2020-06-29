All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Find more places like 382 Root Path NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bainbridge Island, WA
/
382 Root Path NW
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

382 Root Path NW

382 Root Path NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

382 Root Path NW, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Winslow

Amenities

pet friendly
community garden
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
Downtown Winslow apartment in the Grow Community... walk to everything - Sought after Grow Community apartment now available. Walk all around downtown Winslow and the Seattle ferry from this easy living community. Two bedrooms one bath open concept town home unit available for immediate occupancy. Newly redone inside with fresh paint and carpet. The community garden and park space just steps from your front door. Call for a tour today.
Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
bobbineal@windermere.com
windermereforrent.com

(RLNE5171747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Root Path NW have any available units?
382 Root Path NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
Is 382 Root Path NW currently offering any rent specials?
382 Root Path NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Root Path NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 382 Root Path NW is pet friendly.
Does 382 Root Path NW offer parking?
No, 382 Root Path NW does not offer parking.
Does 382 Root Path NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 Root Path NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Root Path NW have a pool?
No, 382 Root Path NW does not have a pool.
Does 382 Root Path NW have accessible units?
No, 382 Root Path NW does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Root Path NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 382 Root Path NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 382 Root Path NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 382 Root Path NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAPoulsbo, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WASilverdale, WANavy Yard City, WA
Burien, WAWhite Center, WAMountlake Terrace, WATukwila, WALake Forest Park, WAWauna, WASeaTac, WAGig Harbor, WADes Moines, WAAlderwood Manor, WAPicnic Point, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College