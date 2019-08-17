381 Ihland Way NW

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

"This lovingly maintained single story home is available to rent. Situated in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to local shops, ferries, clinics, and schools, this house is perfect for anyone seeking the calm of Bainbridge Island while still having amenities within arm's reach.

The home has a warm and gracious living room flanked by an eat-in kitchen. Down the hall are 4 bedrooms, any of which could be easily converted to a home office, kid?s play room, or art-space. There is a two-car attached garage with plenty of space and shelving for extra storage. Outside you will find a nicely landscaped front yard with mature trees and a generous garden box for your future vegetables. The backyard offers a private patio space to sit and relax or entertain. The house is wheelchair accessible and basic yard maintenance is included with the rent." One dog under 30 Lbs considered upon owner approval but no cats. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. PT Properties does not accept reusable

