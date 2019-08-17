All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

381 Ihland Way NW

381 Ihland Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

381 Ihland Way Northwest, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Winslow

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
"This lovingly maintained single story home is available to rent. Situated in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance to local shops, ferries, clinics, and schools, this house is perfect for anyone seeking the calm of Bainbridge Island while still having amenities within arm's reach.
The home has a warm and gracious living room flanked by an eat-in kitchen. Down the hall are 4 bedrooms, any of which could be easily converted to a home office, kid?s play room, or art-space. There is a two-car attached garage with plenty of space and shelving for extra storage. Outside you will find a nicely landscaped front yard with mature trees and a generous garden box for your future vegetables. The backyard offers a private patio space to sit and relax or entertain. The house is wheelchair accessible and basic yard maintenance is included with the rent." One dog under 30 Lbs considered upon owner approval but no cats. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. PT Properties does not accept reusable
comprehensive tenant screening reports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 Ihland Way NW have any available units?
381 Ihland Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
What amenities does 381 Ihland Way NW have?
Some of 381 Ihland Way NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 Ihland Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
381 Ihland Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 Ihland Way NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 381 Ihland Way NW is pet friendly.
Does 381 Ihland Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 381 Ihland Way NW offers parking.
Does 381 Ihland Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 381 Ihland Way NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 Ihland Way NW have a pool?
No, 381 Ihland Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 381 Ihland Way NW have accessible units?
Yes, 381 Ihland Way NW has accessible units.
Does 381 Ihland Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 381 Ihland Way NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 381 Ihland Way NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 381 Ihland Way NW does not have units with air conditioning.
