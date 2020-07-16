All apartments in Bainbridge Island
Find more places like 14350 Sunrise Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bainbridge Island, WA
/
14350 Sunrise Drive NE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

14350 Sunrise Drive NE

14350 Sunrise Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bainbridge Island
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

14350 Sunrise Drive Northeast, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
14350 Sunrise Drive NE Available 08/05/20 Private Nice Remodeled Home near Faye Bainbridge Park - Beautifully remodeled two story home nestled in the woods just steps away from Faye Bainbridge Park. This home comes with 1800 beautiful square foot that includes a finished room in basement. The rest of the basement allows for an additional added 1266 sq ft great for a fitness room, office, family room, crafts area, storage and more.

The first floor of this home provides 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, 2 car garage, oil heat, newer carpet, wood flooring. 2 decks, one off dining room and other off living room to sit and enjoy the sun whenever way it shines. The basement of this home also provides washer and dryer for the home. A must see! Pets are negotiable with owner approval & deposit.

(RLNE3297493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14350 Sunrise Drive NE have any available units?
14350 Sunrise Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
What amenities does 14350 Sunrise Drive NE have?
Some of 14350 Sunrise Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14350 Sunrise Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
14350 Sunrise Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14350 Sunrise Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14350 Sunrise Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 14350 Sunrise Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 14350 Sunrise Drive NE offers parking.
Does 14350 Sunrise Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14350 Sunrise Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14350 Sunrise Drive NE have a pool?
No, 14350 Sunrise Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 14350 Sunrise Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 14350 Sunrise Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14350 Sunrise Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14350 Sunrise Drive NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14350 Sunrise Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14350 Sunrise Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Similar Pages

Bainbridge Island 1 BedroomsBainbridge Island 2 Bedrooms
Bainbridge Island Apartments with BalconiesBainbridge Island Apartments with Pools
Bainbridge Island Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMaple Valley, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
Martha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winslow

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College