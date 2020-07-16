Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

14350 Sunrise Drive NE Available 08/05/20 Private Nice Remodeled Home near Faye Bainbridge Park - Beautifully remodeled two story home nestled in the woods just steps away from Faye Bainbridge Park. This home comes with 1800 beautiful square foot that includes a finished room in basement. The rest of the basement allows for an additional added 1266 sq ft great for a fitness room, office, family room, crafts area, storage and more.



The first floor of this home provides 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, 2 car garage, oil heat, newer carpet, wood flooring. 2 decks, one off dining room and other off living room to sit and enjoy the sun whenever way it shines. The basement of this home also provides washer and dryer for the home. A must see! Pets are negotiable with owner approval & deposit.



