Bainbridge Island, WA
10684 Byron Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

10684 Byron Drive

10684 Northeast Byron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10684 Northeast Byron Drive, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Ferncliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Winslow...walk to the ferry from this one bedroom carriage house - A large maintenance free yard with a private patio, over sized and
finished 2 car garage along with this gorgeous top quality one bedroom loft apartment! This lovely home is the perfect alternative to condo or apartment living but with so many more benefits. If you are building and need a place to live and store a house full of belongings....need not look any further.
Walk to and from the ferry, shopping and all that downtown Winslow has to offer. This a rare gem or a property. Call for a private tour.
Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
Bobbineal@windermere.com

(RLNE5593045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10684 Byron Drive have any available units?
10684 Byron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bainbridge Island, WA.
Is 10684 Byron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10684 Byron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10684 Byron Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10684 Byron Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10684 Byron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10684 Byron Drive offers parking.
Does 10684 Byron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10684 Byron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10684 Byron Drive have a pool?
No, 10684 Byron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10684 Byron Drive have accessible units?
No, 10684 Byron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10684 Byron Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10684 Byron Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10684 Byron Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10684 Byron Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

