10684 Byron Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Winslow...walk to the ferry from this one bedroom carriage house - A large maintenance free yard with a private patio, over sized and

finished 2 car garage along with this gorgeous top quality one bedroom loft apartment! This lovely home is the perfect alternative to condo or apartment living but with so many more benefits. If you are building and need a place to live and store a house full of belongings....need not look any further.

Walk to and from the ferry, shopping and all that downtown Winslow has to offer. This a rare gem or a property. Call for a private tour.

Bobbi Neal

360-271-5407

Bobbineal@windermere.com



(RLNE5593045)