3628 201st Plaza South West

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Trish @ Renters Warehouse for details, 206-482-2179. Beautifully remodeled 5 bed 2 bath 1,632 sq ft. Peaceful fully fenced back yard, SS appliances, attached garage, hardwoods and wood burning fireplace! Massive backyard to play and entertain. Nice and quite neighborhood, easy access to I-405, Kingston Ferry, minutes to shopping. Rent: $2,200.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets welcome with $500/pet deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID &amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application