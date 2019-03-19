All apartments in Alderwood Manor
Find more places like 3628 201st Plaza South West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alderwood Manor, WA
/
3628 201st Plaza South West
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3628 201st Plaza South West

3628 201st Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3628 201st Place Southwest, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Trish @ Renters Warehouse for details, 206-482-2179. Beautifully remodeled 5 bed 2 bath 1,632 sq ft. Peaceful fully fenced back yard, SS appliances, attached garage, hardwoods and wood burning fireplace! Massive backyard to play and entertain. Nice and quite neighborhood, easy access to I-405, Kingston Ferry, minutes to shopping. Rent: $2,200.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets welcome with $500/pet deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID &amp;amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 201st Plaza South West have any available units?
3628 201st Plaza South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alderwood Manor, WA.
What amenities does 3628 201st Plaza South West have?
Some of 3628 201st Plaza South West's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 201st Plaza South West currently offering any rent specials?
3628 201st Plaza South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 201st Plaza South West pet-friendly?
Yes, 3628 201st Plaza South West is pet friendly.
Does 3628 201st Plaza South West offer parking?
Yes, 3628 201st Plaza South West offers parking.
Does 3628 201st Plaza South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 201st Plaza South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 201st Plaza South West have a pool?
No, 3628 201st Plaza South West does not have a pool.
Does 3628 201st Plaza South West have accessible units?
No, 3628 201st Plaza South West does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 201st Plaza South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3628 201st Plaza South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3628 201st Plaza South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 3628 201st Plaza South West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WAMartha Lake, WALake Forest Park, WAKenmore, WA
Mill Creek, WAPicnic Point, WAMill Creek East, WAMukilteo, WAEastmont, WASilver Firs, WAWoodinville, WACottage Lake, WALake Stevens, WAMarysville, WABainbridge Island, WAMercer Island, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College