All apartments in Alderwood Manor
Find more places like 3614 199th Pl SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alderwood Manor, WA
/
3614 199th Pl SW
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

3614 199th Pl SW

3614 199th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3614 199th Place Southwest, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely, recently renovated, four bedrooms, and three bathrooms single-family home in Lynnwood.

Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full months rent!

Unit features
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Attic
- Basement
- Washer + Dryer
- Double pane windows
- Ceiling fan
- Electric heating system
- Balcony
- Patio
- Attached garage.

Near multiple stores and restaurants including The Old Spaghetti Factory, Silver Spoon Thai Restaurant & Bar, Taqueria El Rinconsito of Lynnwood, Ezell's Famous Chicken, and many more.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions. The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 3614 199th Pl SW, Lynnwood, Snohomish, WA 98036

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/3614-199Th-Pl-Sw-Lynnwood-WA-98036

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pa

(RLNE5836160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 199th Pl SW have any available units?
3614 199th Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alderwood Manor, WA.
What amenities does 3614 199th Pl SW have?
Some of 3614 199th Pl SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 199th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
3614 199th Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 199th Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3614 199th Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 3614 199th Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 3614 199th Pl SW offers parking.
Does 3614 199th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3614 199th Pl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 199th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 3614 199th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 3614 199th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 3614 199th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 199th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 199th Pl SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3614 199th Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3614 199th Pl SW has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Alderwood Manor Apartments with BalconyAlderwood Manor Apartments with Garage
Alderwood Manor Apartments with ParkingAlderwood Manor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Alderwood Manor Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College