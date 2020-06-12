Amenities
Lovely, recently renovated, four bedrooms, and three bathrooms single-family home in Lynnwood.
Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full months rent!
Unit features
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Attic
- Basement
- Washer + Dryer
- Double pane windows
- Ceiling fan
- Electric heating system
- Balcony
- Patio
- Attached garage.
Near multiple stores and restaurants including The Old Spaghetti Factory, Silver Spoon Thai Restaurant & Bar, Taqueria El Rinconsito of Lynnwood, Ezell's Famous Chicken, and many more.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions. The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 3614 199th Pl SW, Lynnwood, Snohomish, WA 98036
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/3614-199Th-Pl-Sw-Lynnwood-WA-98036
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
-Fast Online Application
