2331 190th St SW

This conveniently located Duplex property has 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Large Living room includes a gas fireplace and Dining room has a Breakfast Bar joining it to the Kitchen. Newly Painted Living Area and Brand New Carpets. The back yard is fenced with and has a nice deck overlooking the yard. It's perfect for your furry family members too! There is also a Security Alarm option. In Unit Washer/Dryer, Garage, Extra Storage! Self Access Showings available now for Contact Free Showings, No Agent Needed. Schedule a showing today.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,700 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: One/Two Dog Allowed, 25 lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,900 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,900 | $250 Document fee applies



