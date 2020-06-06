All apartments in Alderwood Manor
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:50 AM

2331 190th St SW

2331 190th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2331 190th Street Southwest, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This conveniently located Duplex property has 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Large Living room includes a gas fireplace and Dining room has a Breakfast Bar joining it to the Kitchen. Newly Painted Living Area and Brand New Carpets. The back yard is fenced with and has a nice deck overlooking the yard. It's perfect for your furry family members too! There is also a Security Alarm option. In Unit Washer/Dryer, Garage, Extra Storage! Self Access Showings available now for Contact Free Showings, No Agent Needed. Schedule a showing today.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS: All persons 18 years and older MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,700 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: One/Two Dog Allowed, 25 lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,900 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,900 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Washer/Dryer, Fenced Backyard, Gas Fireplace, Garage, Pantry in Kitchen, Pets allowed no more than 2-25lbs or less, Additional Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 190th St SW have any available units?
2331 190th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alderwood Manor, WA.
What amenities does 2331 190th St SW have?
Some of 2331 190th St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 190th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
2331 190th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 190th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 190th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 2331 190th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 2331 190th St SW offers parking.
Does 2331 190th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 190th St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 190th St SW have a pool?
No, 2331 190th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 2331 190th St SW have accessible units?
No, 2331 190th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 190th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2331 190th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2331 190th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2331 190th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.

