Alderwood Manor, WA
19403 7th Ave W Unit C15
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

19403 7th Ave W Unit C15

19403 7th Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

19403 7th Ave W, Alderwood Manor, WA 98036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
This tri-level, contemporary two-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom townhome is located in the Filbert neighborhood in Lynnwood near shopping, restaurants and other amenities and boasts easy access to Bothell West as it is only a fifteen-minute drive away. Inside, the home boasts a private deck and patio, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests, full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, with the kitchen and dining area having rich hardwood flooring and the bathrooms having more durable tiled flooring, and a well-laid-out floor plan, efficiently utilizing the space. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with rustic cabinets and drawers, smooth quartz countertops and custom backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby Schools:
Hilltop Elementary School - 0.68 miles, 7/10
Lynnwood High School - 0.71 miles, 6/10
Kids' Social & Emotional Cdc - 0.31 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
120 Canyon Park -Edmonds CC - 0.9 miles
196 Ash Way P&R- Edmonds - 1.3 miles
107 Lynnwood Boeing - 1.3 miles
116 Silver Firs Edmonds - 1.3 miles

(RLNE5440522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 have any available units?
19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alderwood Manor, WA.
What amenities does 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 have?
Some of 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 currently offering any rent specials?
19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 is pet friendly.
Does 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 offer parking?
No, 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 does not offer parking.
Does 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 have a pool?
No, 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 does not have a pool.
Does 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 have accessible units?
No, 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 does not have accessible units.
Does 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 has units with dishwashers.
Does 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19403 7th Ave W Unit C15 has units with air conditioning.

