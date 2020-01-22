19403 7th Ave W Unit C15

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

This tri-level, contemporary two-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom townhome is located in the Filbert neighborhood in Lynnwood near shopping, restaurants and other amenities and boasts easy access to Bothell West as it is only a fifteen-minute drive away. Inside, the home boasts a private deck and patio, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests, full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, with the kitchen and dining area having rich hardwood flooring and the bathrooms having more durable tiled flooring, and a well-laid-out floor plan, efficiently utilizing the space. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with rustic cabinets and drawers, smooth quartz countertops and custom backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby Schools:

Hilltop Elementary School - 0.68 miles, 7/10

Lynnwood High School - 0.71 miles, 6/10

Kids' Social & Emotional Cdc - 0.31 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

120 Canyon Park -Edmonds CC - 0.9 miles

196 Ash Way P&R- Edmonds - 1.3 miles

107 Lynnwood Boeing - 1.3 miles

116 Silver Firs Edmonds - 1.3 miles



(RLNE5440522)