19403 7th Ave W Unit C15

Amenities
This tri-level, contemporary two-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom townhome is located in the Filbert neighborhood in Lynnwood near shopping, restaurants and other amenities and boasts easy access to Bothell West as it is only a fifteen-minute drive away. Inside, the home boasts a private deck and patio, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests, full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, with the kitchen and dining area having rich hardwood flooring and the bathrooms having more durable tiled flooring, and a well-laid-out floor plan, efficiently utilizing the space. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with rustic cabinets and drawers, smooth quartz countertops and custom backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and spacious with plenty of space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.
Nearby Schools:
Hilltop Elementary School - 0.68 miles, 7/10
Lynnwood High School - 0.71 miles, 6/10
Kids' Social & Emotional Cdc - 0.31 miles, unrated
Bus lines:
120 Canyon Park -Edmonds CC - 0.9 miles
196 Ash Way P&R- Edmonds - 1.3 miles
107 Lynnwood Boeing - 1.3 miles
116 Silver Firs Edmonds - 1.3 miles
(RLNE5440522)