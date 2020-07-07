8643 CENTERTON LANE

Available for occupancy starting 7/2/20! Lovely 3-level end unit town home in Quail Hollow. Dining and living room combo with wood-burning fireplace. Walk out to rear deck. Large lower level rec room with walk out to rear yard. Sorry - No pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1695) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
