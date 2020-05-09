All apartments in Yorkshire
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

8509 Stokely Dr

8509 Stokely Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8509 Stokely Drive, Yorkshire, VA 20111

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Back house for rent - Property Id: 260879

Two-floor house with private entrance. It is connected to the main house but the only entrances are through the laundry room (shared) and the front door which is located in the backyard. A large backyard perfect for kids, or get-togethers. The interior has wooden floors, will be painted to your liking and will fix anything that is broken.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260879
Property Id 260879

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5704697)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8509 Stokely Dr have any available units?
8509 Stokely Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorkshire, VA.
What amenities does 8509 Stokely Dr have?
Some of 8509 Stokely Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8509 Stokely Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8509 Stokely Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8509 Stokely Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8509 Stokely Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorkshire.
Does 8509 Stokely Dr offer parking?
No, 8509 Stokely Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8509 Stokely Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8509 Stokely Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8509 Stokely Dr have a pool?
No, 8509 Stokely Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8509 Stokely Dr have accessible units?
No, 8509 Stokely Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8509 Stokely Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8509 Stokely Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8509 Stokely Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8509 Stokely Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
