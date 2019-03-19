All apartments in Yorkshire
8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE

8193 Rainwater Cir · No Longer Available
Location

8193 Rainwater Cir, Yorkshire, VA 20111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Beautifully cared for 3-level garaged town home w/custom crown molding and wainscoting. Hardwood 2-story foyer,hall/ rec room with walkout basement exit to fenced rear yard and patio.Full bath and laundry in basement. Main level has bright living and dining room and large kitchen with breakfast island and nook and ceiling fan with light. Upper level has large master suite with soaking corner tub and standing shower.New paint,new carpet. Close to VRE.No smokers and no pets.ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE have any available units?
8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorkshire, VA.
What amenities does 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE have?
Some of 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorkshire.
Does 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8193 RAINWATER CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
