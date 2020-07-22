42 Apartments for rent in Wyndham, VA with pools

Apartment List
1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyndham
5900 Shirebrook Drive
5900 Shirebrook Drive, Wyndham, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2228 sqft
5900 Shirebrook Drive is a charming and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, single-family home located in the Wyndham subdivision in Glen Allen! This home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, within walking distance to the lake.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyndham
5905 Park Forest Ln
5905 Park Forest Lane, Wyndham, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Well maintained rental with all the Wyndham amenities including pools, tennis, fitness and walking trails. Quiet cul de sac location. Interior color is a trendy new gray. Approx.
Results within 1 mile of Wyndham

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Twin Hickory
839 Parkland Place
839 Parkland Place, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1760 sqft
839 Parkland Place Available 08/17/20 839 Parkland Place - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhouse Located in Twin Hickory - 24 month lease - Available approximately 8/17\2020. 839 Parkland Place is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Wyndham
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
3 Units Available
Copper Mill Apartments
3400 Coppermill Trce, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
989 sqft
Located just minutes away from West Broad Street and I-64 with easy access to shopping and dining. Landscaped community with large pool and poolside fire pit. Units have private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
12 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
39 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
$
32 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
59 Units Available
Innsbrook
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,044
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
Introducing Innslake Place, a luxury apartment community, located in the newly reinvented urban center of Innsbrook.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Innsbrook
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
23 Units Available
2000 West Creek
2000 Broad Branch Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1238 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 288 and I-64. Each apartment features an all-tile bathroom, walk-in closets, large soaking tubs and high ceilings. Community amenities include a dog park, outdoor courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
9 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$959
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
988 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Avia
5200 Avia Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1497 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via appointment only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
23 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
12 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane
3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2234 sqft
Ready for Showings Mid-July! 3808 Pumpkin Seed Lane - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2230 Liesfeld Parkway
2230 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2234 sqft
*Photos and Offering Tours- Coming Soon!* Available for move in early August. $2250/month and includes access to clubhouse, pool, fitness center, trash and lawn care. This stunning 4 bed, 3.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
2803 Murano Way
2803 Murano Way, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Immaculate low maintenance townhouse with a first-floor master suite located in the ultra-convenient Villas at Hunton Park.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
4351 Saunders Station Loop
4351 Saunders Station Loop, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2509 sqft
Beautiful Stanley Martin Home, Truxton floorplan Condo with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths has everything on your wish list...

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane
3906 Pumpkin Seed Lane, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2220 sqft
SHORT PUMP TOWNHOME in WEST BROAD VILLAGE! One-of-a-kind community in Richmond's exclusive West End. Behind Whole Foods Grocery, with walking trails, ponds, sidewalks. Easy strolls to over 10 restaurants and eateries. 3 Beds, 2.5 Full Baths.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
2417 Liesfeld Parkway
2417 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2764 sqft
This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
1507 Thistle Road
1507 Thistle Road, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1181 sqft
*PHOTOS* Coming soon! Please view our VIRTUAL TOUR by clicking on the link below. The home will be ready for tours on Aug 1.
Results within 10 miles of Wyndham
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Dumbarton
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
984 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Wyndham, VA

Finding apartments with a pool in Wyndham means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Wyndham could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

