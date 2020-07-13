/
apartments with pool
93 Apartments for rent in Manchester, VA with pool
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
31 Units Available
Manchester
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
6 Units Available
Manchester
Boulders Lakeside Apartments
1006 Boulder Lake Terrace, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1156 sqft
Enjoy the beauty of nature with our community lake views, relax by the resort-style pool with a spacious sundeck, entertain by the multiple outdoor lounges with fireplaces or get in the zone in our expansive fitness center with a yoga and cycling
Results within 1 mile of Manchester
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Hioaks
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$932
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Jahnke
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Elkhardt
1509 Ivymount Road
1509 Ivymount Road, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1084 sqft
Wonderful townhouse available about 20 minutes from the center of Richmond City! Minutes from Chippenham Mall Shopping Center. 3 Bedrooms, 1 full bath with tub and shower upstairs (with two sinks) and one half bath down stairs. Lots of closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
76 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Huguenot
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
10 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Scott's Edge
3408 W. Moore St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1090 sqft
Not only does Scott's Edge have state of the art finishes, but it also comes with state of the art green initiatives throughout the building.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1150 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1340 sqft
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Mary Munford
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1000 sqft
Malvern Manor features the finest apartments in Richmond, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
20 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,412
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
6 Units Available
Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1105 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans, private balconies and lots of natural light. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and manicured grounds.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Meadowbook
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
South Garden
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
9212 Groundhog Drive
9212 Groundhog Drive, Bon Air, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2304 sqft
This spacious town home has four bedroom. 2.5 baths, dining room, living room, and family room. There are hardwood floors in most rooms and the kitchen has ceramic tile., gas cooking, white cabinets and great countertop space.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4407 Morehouse Terrace
4407 Morehouse Terrace, Chesterfield County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2700 sqft
4407 Morehouse Terrace Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed, 3.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mary Munford
19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3
19 West Lock Lane, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 Available 08/07/20 19 W. Locke Lane Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Locke Lane Condo neighborhood. Kitchen appliances, White Cabinets, Hardwood floors Available now $1595.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Three Chopt
901 Orchard Road
901 Orchard Road, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1496 sqft
COMING SOON - JULY 15 (Showings Available beginning 7/6). Clean & spacious 4 bedroom home in the West End. Well maintained and refinished w/modern touches throughout- featuring hardwood flooring on level one, laminate upstairs, and a new second bath.
Results within 10 miles of Manchester
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
