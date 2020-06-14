Apartment List
28 Apartments for rent in Woodlake, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodlake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Woodlake
1 Unit Available
5505 Standing Oaks Place
5505 Standing Oak Place, Woodlake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2085 sqft
5505 Standing Oaks Place Available 06/15/20 Welcome Home!!! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 full bath home in Woodlake is a renters dream.

1 of 44

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Woodlake
1 Unit Available
14707 Acorn Ridge Place
14707 Acorn Ridge Place, Woodlake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2059 sqft
14707 Acorn Ridge Place Available 05/19/20 Beautiful Woodlake Home in Midlothian - Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the neighborhood of WOODLAKE! This house features an eat-in kitchen with updated white cabinets & granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Woodlake

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
13641 Baycraft Terrace
13641 Baycraft Terrace, Brandermill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1632 sqft
Luxury Townhouse with media / office 1st floor - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Home With a 1st Floor Office! Wood Floors in the Family Room, Staircase & Entire Upstairs! *Gourmet Kitchen: Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, Granite, Tiled

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
3901 Graythorne Drive
3901 Graythorne Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,800
3800 sqft
We welcome you to tour this absolutely gorgeous 6 bed, 6 bath home in Midlothian, just west of Brandermill and north of the Swift Creek Reservoir.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
7856 Winding Ash Pl
7856 Winding Ash Place, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1217 sqft
A beautiful home located in the coveted area of Chesterfield County. This split rancher home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located in the Ashbrooke Subdivision and the Cosby high school area.
Results within 5 miles of Woodlake
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
511 Old Hundred Road
511 Old Hundred Road, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2448 sqft
2,448 sq ft of living space in one of the most unique homes in Midlothian!!!!! 4 bdrms, in law suite!!! - PICTURES CANNOT DO JUSTICE TO THIS GORGEOUS HOME!! Complete new kitchen revocation including new solid wood custom cabinets, highest grade

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
13601 Pebble Creek Court
13601 Pebble Creek Court, Brandermill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2000 sqft
13601 Pebble Creek Court Available 07/01/20 Gorgous Colonial in the always sought after Subdivision of Brandermill, 4 bdms, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - This stunning Colonial sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and is the perfect family home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
13707 Village View Dr
13707 Village View Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1496 sqft
13707 Village View Dr Available 09/04/20 Luxurious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with Attached 1 Car Garage in the Heart of Midlothian - Luxurious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with Attached 1 Car Garage in the Heart of Midlothian.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
3819 Waterwheel Dr.
3819 Waterwheel Drive, Brandermill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1988 sqft
3819 Waterwheel Dr. Available 07/20/20 Spacious Midlothian Home off Old Hundred Rd - Spacious 4 bedroom two-story with wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
16100 Hampton Summit Drive
16100 Hampton Summit Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2109 sqft
Great Home in Hampton Park - Looking for First Floor Living? Two Main Level BR's! MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE w/Hardwood Floors, Walk-In closet & Private Bath, Additional Main Level Light Filled BR w/Walk-In Closet & access to Full Hall Bath.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
15144 Watermill Lake Trail
15144 Watermill Lake Trail, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1687 sqft
15144 Watermill Lake Trail is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end-unit townhome located in Watermill Villas, in Midlothian, VA.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Rockwood
1 Unit Available
2412 Sunset Hills Terrace
2412 Sunset Hills Terrace, Rockwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1645 sqft
Colonial style 3 BR, 2.5 BA, single-family home, located in the Brandon Subdivision conveniently located off Courthouse Rd. and I-195, in Chesterfield. This home features a nicely landscaped yard with a paved driveway, and attached 1.5 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
7306 Key Deer Court
7306 Key Deer Court, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1741 sqft
306 Key Deer Court is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single-family home located in the Deer Run subdivision in Chesterfield County.
Results within 10 miles of Woodlake
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,242
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
The Timbers
2024 Timbers Hill Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1150 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
122 Units Available
The Vue At Westchester Commons
400 Perimeter Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1015 sqft
You’ll love all our Midlothian, Virginia, community has to offer. Consider your new apartment a relaxing oasis amid the hustle and bustle of Westchester Commons.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9801 Mosswood Road
9801 Mosswood Road, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1416 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Single Family Home - This beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bath single family home has been recently renovated. Brand new carpet, fresh refinished hardwood flooring and brand new laminate flooring.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
11001 Ashburn Road
11001 Ashburn Road, Bon Air, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2640 sqft
4 bedroom, BonAir home over 2600 sq feet!!!! - Dont miss out on this home with lots of beautiful updates!!! This Tri-Level home features a side entry from the paved drive that is perfect for extra storage/laundry room/workshop and a mud room, this

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2601 Wayside Dr
2601 Wayside Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
Please come into the leasing office at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA for help! 2601 Wayside Drive 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
9212 Groundhog Dr.
9212 Groundhog Drive, Bon Air, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2304 sqft
9212 Groundhog Dr. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Four Level Townhome - This spacious town home has four bedroom. 2.5 baths, dining room, living room, and family room. There are hardwood floors in most rooms and the kitchen has ceramic tile.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
12506 Mandolin Dr
12506 Mandolin Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1344 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom-two bath home located in Midlothian coming available Sept. 1st. This home has so much to offer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1500 Warminster Dr
1500 Warminster Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1725 sqft
Coming available soon, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Brick Ranch with hardwood floors throughout. Ceramic tiled Foyer and Tiffany styled lighting. Formal Living Room - adjoining Formal Dining Room with Large Window, and Chandelier.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Woodlake, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodlake renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

