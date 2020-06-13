/
3 bedroom apartments
201 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodburn, VA
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
8303 GUINEVERE DR
8303 Guinevere Drive, Woodburn, VA
Location, Space and Quality home! Well maintained and filled with updates in the Camelot neighborhood of Annandale.
3409 BEVERLY DR
3409 Beverly Drive, Woodburn, VA
Quiet Urban Retreat with Beautiful large backyard with fruit trees. Available Move in Date: July 1st. Lots of Parkland in the Community. Near the Popular Mosaic District & INOVA Hospital. Vienna metro within 2 miles.
8125 SAXONY DR
8125 Saxony Drive, Woodburn, VA
A beautiful colonial located in the highly desirable subdivision of Camelot, The home sits a short distance from Camelot Elementary. The kitchen boasts fantastic updated features such as granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD
3914 King Arthur Road, Woodburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2288 sqft
Wonderful colonial in Camelot Neighborhood. Military Family has been in the home 5-6 years and is currently in the process of sorting and moving to their next assignment...please excuse the clutter.
Results within 1 mile of Woodburn
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Merrifield
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
4313 HOLLY LANE
4313 Holly Lane, Fairfax County, VA
Gorgeous,renovated home on over 1 ac. surrounded by parkland/stream but just off 236/495! Spectacular GreatR w/river rock gas FP open to gourmet Kit.Separate LR(w/FP )and DR,screened porch.
4420 BRIARWOOD COURT N
4420 Briarwood Court North, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1132 sqft
Location! Location! Beautifully Condo, Move in Ready,Located on the 2nd Level. Each Condo has a concrete barrier which makes these condos sound proof. Each level has it's own laundry room on same level.
Merrifield
2909 CEDAREST ROAD
2909 Cedarest Road, Merrifield, VA
BEAUTIFUL BRICK SFH CLOSE TO VIENNA & DC METRO **5BED 3.
Merrifield
2809 LAFORA COURT
2809 Lafora Court, Merrifield, VA
All brick 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath townhome featuring a spacious living/dining area and bright kitchen. Walk-out basement includes a full bathroom, bedroom with french doors off the family room that lead out to a deck and fully fenced yard.
Merrifield
8832 ROYAL DOULTON LANE
8832 Royal Doulton Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
GORGEOUS INSIDE! ELEGANT & BRIGHT 26FT WIDE BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT LOCATION ! , 3 BR,3FBA/1HBA, 2 CAR GARAGE, KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERTOP & CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ,CERAMIC TILED KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM,2 GAS
Mantua
8968 COLESBURY PLACE
8968 Colesbury Place, Mantua, VA
4BR/3BA Split Level one block from Mantua ES. Renovated Kitchen with 42in maple cabinetry andgranite counters, Living Room and Dining Room that opens to charming screened porch. Familyroom & Garage Entrance on main level.
2852 YARN COURT
2852 Yarn Court, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1540 sqft
LOCATION!!! Mosaic District and Dunn Loring/Merrifield Metro are both within minutes of your front door. Quick access to 495, 66, 50, and 29, and equidistant to Regan National and Dulles International Airports.
2911 MONTAUK COURT
2911 Montauk Court, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1360 sqft
Wonderful end unit 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse in the lake community. Gorgeous wooded and water views, very private. Light and bright floorplan, updated kitchen, master bedroom with large walk-in closet.
7729 CAMP ALGER AVENUE
7729 Camp Alger Avenue, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1820 sqft
Remarkable 3 level townhouse! End unit! Inviting kitchen with center island and granite countertops. Built-in bookshelves and ample storage throughout the property. Master has a walk-in closet and attached 3 piece bath.
8502 GEORGIAN PLACE
8502 Georgian Place, Fairfax County, VA
Nice Rambler in a Park like setting on a cul-de-sac close with easy access to 236 and Braddock Road. Gleaming hardwood floors on main, newer carpet in basement. Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters and black appliances.
Merrifield
2802 BALLIETT COURT
2802 Balliett Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2274 sqft
PRIME LOCATION -Highly desired Merrifield View Location. Home in excellent condition. 24 month minimum lease. Newly renovated. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 renovated Full Baths on Upper Level.
8929 WALKER STREET
8929 Walker Street, Long Branch, VA
Showings by appointment. Immune compromised child of tenant. Tour agents and their clients MUST USE MASKS & GLOVES . Follow CDC guidelines. No children at tours. Tenant will open door for you or offer lockbox at their discretion.
Mantua
3130 CHICHESTER LN
3130 Chichester Lane, Mantua, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
One of the first homes built in Mantua! Close to Mosaic District, shopping, Beltway and Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro Stops.
Results within 5 miles of Woodburn
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1100 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,444
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1338 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
