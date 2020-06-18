3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD

Amenities

Wonderful colonial in Camelot Neighborhood. Military Family has been in the home 5-6 years and is currently in the process of sorting and moving to their next assignment...please excuse the clutter.3 level house- main level kit w breakfast room, drm, lrm, foyer; off foyer step down to a huge family room w fpl plus laundry/mudroom and garage door access Full set of stairs up to 3 bedrooms 2 baths . 2 car detached garage in rear yard . Plenty of storage space. Main level and lower level are hardwood floors, upper level carpet. Wonderful spacious kitchen with breakfast room/ door to driveway. Gas heat, hot water and cooking.Standard NVAR lease. Pets case by case with 500 deposit per pet.no more than 2 people to qualify. Minimum lease 12 month.