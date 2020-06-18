All apartments in Woodburn
3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD
3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD

3914 King Arthur Road · (703) 978-8259
Location

3914 King Arthur Road, Woodburn, VA 22003

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2288 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful colonial in Camelot Neighborhood. Military Family has been in the home 5-6 years and is currently in the process of sorting and moving to their next assignment...please excuse the clutter.3 level house- main level kit w breakfast room, drm, lrm, foyer; off foyer step down to a huge family room w fpl plus laundry/mudroom and garage door access Full set of stairs up to 3 bedrooms 2 baths . 2 car detached garage in rear yard . Plenty of storage space. Main level and lower level are hardwood floors, upper level carpet. Wonderful spacious kitchen with breakfast room/ door to driveway. Gas heat, hot water and cooking.Standard NVAR lease. Pets case by case with 500 deposit per pet.no more than 2 people to qualify. Minimum lease 12 month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD have any available units?
3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD have?
Some of 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD does offer parking.
Does 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD have a pool?
No, 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3914 KING ARTHUR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
