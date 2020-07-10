3428 REEDY DRIVE

Amenities

Available 2/1/2020! Stately and Immaculate updated 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath colonial home the Coleridge neighborhood of Annandale! Private driveway set back from Reedy Dr. Birch hardwood floors throughout main level. Gorgeous kitchen with bay window overlooking trees. Quartz countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances & soft-close cabinets. Huge deck and private back yard with views of wooded area and creek. Brick patio with firepit. Truly an outdoor oasis! Oversized lower level rec rooms with plush carpeting, custom stone fireplace and walk-out to patio. 2 dens located on main and lower levels. Recessed lighting and custom trim throughout. Skylight in guest bathroom. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Pets allowed case-by-case with $500 deposit. App fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($3295) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management.