Woodburn, VA
3428 REEDY DRIVE
Last updated December 7 2019 at 7:47 AM

3428 REEDY DRIVE

3428 Reedy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3428 Reedy Drive, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 2/1/2020! Stately and Immaculate updated 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath colonial home the Coleridge neighborhood of Annandale! Private driveway set back from Reedy Dr. Birch hardwood floors throughout main level. Gorgeous kitchen with bay window overlooking trees. Quartz countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances & soft-close cabinets. Huge deck and private back yard with views of wooded area and creek. Brick patio with firepit. Truly an outdoor oasis! Oversized lower level rec rooms with plush carpeting, custom stone fireplace and walk-out to patio. 2 dens located on main and lower levels. Recessed lighting and custom trim throughout. Skylight in guest bathroom. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Pets allowed case-by-case with $500 deposit. App fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($3295) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3428 REEDY DRIVE have any available units?
3428 REEDY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
What amenities does 3428 REEDY DRIVE have?
Some of 3428 REEDY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3428 REEDY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3428 REEDY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 REEDY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3428 REEDY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3428 REEDY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3428 REEDY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3428 REEDY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3428 REEDY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 REEDY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3428 REEDY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3428 REEDY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3428 REEDY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 REEDY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3428 REEDY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3428 REEDY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3428 REEDY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

