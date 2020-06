Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Quiet Urban Retreat with Beautiful large backyard with fruit trees. Available Move in Date: July 1st. Lots of Parkland in the Community. Near the Popular Mosaic District & INOVA Hospital. Vienna metro within 2 miles. Two decks (off Dining and off Master BR) overlook the fenced yard. 3BR/2BA upstairs and 2BR/1BA on Lower Level. Excellent schools: Camelot ES & Jackson Middle. Gas Logs in Rec Room. Laundry on LL. Extra Fridge on LL. Gas Heat. Gas Cooking. Walkout Finished Lower Level. Easy access to 495, Hwy 50, Lee Hwy & Gallows Rd. Dogs considered case by case. No cats.