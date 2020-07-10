All apartments in Woodburn
Find more places like 3322 Breckenridge Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodburn, VA
/
3322 Breckenridge Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3322 Breckenridge Ct

3322 Breckenridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodburn
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3322 Breckenridge Court, Woodburn, VA 22003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
VAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
.
WALK TO INOVA HOSPITAL Dont miss this large 3 level brick townhome with plenty of parking. Fresh paint, some new flooring, updated kit, fenced yard. Fun upper bath, on cul-de-sac. Less than 3 miles to Dunn Loring metro. Tall trees, sparkling neighborhood pool, close to shops & parks & school! Close to the new Mosaic Center, and public trans. Minutes to Washington DC, and easy access to most major routes.
.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
.
Easy secure online application & rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp & Google! EOH

Rental Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
High speed internet
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Balcony, deck, patio
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Pet Friendly

Lease Terms

$2,200.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Breckenridge Ct have any available units?
3322 Breckenridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, VA.
What amenities does 3322 Breckenridge Ct have?
Some of 3322 Breckenridge Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 Breckenridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Breckenridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Breckenridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3322 Breckenridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3322 Breckenridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3322 Breckenridge Ct offers parking.
Does 3322 Breckenridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Breckenridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Breckenridge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3322 Breckenridge Ct has a pool.
Does 3322 Breckenridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 3322 Breckenridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Breckenridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3322 Breckenridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3322 Breckenridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3322 Breckenridge Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr
Woodburn, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Woodburn 1 BedroomsWoodburn 2 Bedrooms
Woodburn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodburn Apartments with Parking
Woodburn Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Greenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University