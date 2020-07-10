3322 Breckenridge Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

WALK TO INOVA HOSPITAL Dont miss this large 3 level brick townhome with plenty of parking. Fresh paint, some new flooring, updated kit, fenced yard. Fun upper bath, on cul-de-sac. Less than 3 miles to Dunn Loring metro. Tall trees, sparkling neighborhood pool, close to shops & parks & school! Close to the new Mosaic Center, and public trans. Minutes to Washington DC, and easy access to most major routes.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Easy secure online application & rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp & Google! EOH



Lease Terms



$2,200.00 security deposit