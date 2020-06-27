3302 WEBLEY CT

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool

Breathtaking Updated Townhouse in Strathmeade Square. Fully refurbished kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and hardwood counters. Freshly painted through out. Fenced sunny patio off kitchen. Park area and swimming pool just out your back gate. Hardwood floors on main level, ceramic tile in kitchen, carpet in lower level family room. Sought after neighborhood close to Mosaic. Easy access to 495, Rte 50 & I 66, In the shadow of INOVA Fairfax Hospital. Walking trails, Basketball court and Tot lot playground.