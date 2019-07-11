9342 CAMPBELL ROAD

Amenities

FOR RENT (OR SALE)***Gorgeous 4 bed/ 3 bath home on an amazing 1.6 acre lot in Wolftrap Elementary school district! Live here now on one of the most affordable and private 1.5+ acre lots in Vienna! You'll love the gleaming white gourmet kitchen that offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large island with breakfast bar. The spacious open floor plan flows gracefully between the kitchen, dining room and family room, which features a stone fireplace. The large deck and screened-in porch are accessible off the kitchen and provide the perfect spaces for entertaining and enjoying the serene views of the private landscape. All the bathrooms have been beautifully updated and newly refinished hardwoods span the entire main level including the bedrooms. The walk out lower level has a full bedroom suite with updated bathroom perfect for guests or an au pair. Enjoy all of this in the highly desirable town of Vienna, only a few miles of Tysons, and with quick access to DC (no stoplights to the District via 267).