Wolf Trap, VA
9342 CAMPBELL ROAD
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

9342 CAMPBELL ROAD

9342 Campbell Road · No Longer Available
Location

9342 Campbell Road, Wolf Trap, VA 22182

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FOR RENT (OR SALE)***Gorgeous 4 bed/ 3 bath home on an amazing 1.6 acre lot in Wolftrap Elementary school district! Live here now on one of the most affordable and private 1.5+ acre lots in Vienna! You'll love the gleaming white gourmet kitchen that offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large island with breakfast bar. The spacious open floor plan flows gracefully between the kitchen, dining room and family room, which features a stone fireplace. The large deck and screened-in porch are accessible off the kitchen and provide the perfect spaces for entertaining and enjoying the serene views of the private landscape. All the bathrooms have been beautifully updated and newly refinished hardwoods span the entire main level including the bedrooms. The walk out lower level has a full bedroom suite with updated bathroom perfect for guests or an au pair. Enjoy all of this in the highly desirable town of Vienna, only a few miles of Tysons, and with quick access to DC (no stoplights to the District via 267).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD have any available units?
9342 CAMPBELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD have?
Some of 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9342 CAMPBELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wolf Trap.
Does 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD offer parking?
No, 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9342 CAMPBELL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
