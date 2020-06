Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great opportunity!!! Updated rental in Towlston Meadows community. This home offers 5 BR, 3.5 BA, eat in kitchen, laundry on main level, master BR with sitting RM, walkout basement with separate BR & BA, fenced backyard & wood floors. Updated paint, updated carpet throughout, newer wall oven, washer & dryer, and updated wood floor in family room. McLean HS pyramid. Available now Pet is case by case with pet deposit. Appointment is required for all showings.