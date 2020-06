Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Absolutely Magnificent five bedroom four and a half bathroom estate home on cul-de- sac. Private Deck, custom landscaping & amazing relaxing waterfall. Enter through an extravagant two story foyer with grand staircase. This elegant dream home boasts over sixty eight hundred square feet of open spaces filled with light. Main Level all hardwood with gourmet granite kitchen and luxury appliances