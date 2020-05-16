2047 ANGELICO WAY

Amenities

Virginian Colonial on 2 Acre Private Lot. Fully Renovated in 2013. 6 bedroom, 5 full and 2 half baths, 2 Car Garage, Spacious Floor Plan, Thoughtful Upgrades, Detailed Molding Upgrades, Andersen Wood Windows. Hickory Wood Floors throughout Main Level/Upper Level, Gourmet Kitchen w/ SS, Marble Counter tops, Double Oven and Windowed Eat-In Kitchen. Tons of natural light throughout home. Two Wood-burning Fire Places. Master Suite has his and her separate bathrooms. Upper Level Laundry Room. Outdoor Oasis and Private Entertaining Paradise! Shielded by Natural Foliage; this Custom Build has a Walk-out to Deck w/ Custom Lighting, Herb/Flower Beds, and Access to Yard and Pool. Newly Built Pool House Surrounded by Flagstone with a Covered Outdoor Living Area, private bathroom, and Large Screen TV/Kitchen with Sink, Grill, Warming Drawer, and Ice Maker. Owner conveys 120 and 500 gallon propane tanks that heat two BBQ grills, the hot tub, and pool. Finished Basement with TV/Game Room, Bathroom and Bedroom, Spacious Storage Area. Custom Molding, Cast Iron Stair Railings, Neutral Paint & Carpet Throughout. Turn Key, Move-In Ready, Meticulously Maintained, Tranquil Setting yet only Mins to Modern Conveniences. Easy access to toll road, 66, metro, and downtown Vienna. Owner to pay all pool maintenance . 3D tour attached to listing