Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

2047 ANGELICO WAY

2047 Angelico Way · No Longer Available
Location

2047 Angelico Way, Wolf Trap, VA 22181

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Virginian Colonial on 2 Acre Private Lot. Fully Renovated in 2013. 6 bedroom, 5 full and 2 half baths, 2 Car Garage, Spacious Floor Plan, Thoughtful Upgrades, Detailed Molding Upgrades, Andersen Wood Windows. Hickory Wood Floors throughout Main Level/Upper Level, Gourmet Kitchen w/ SS, Marble Counter tops, Double Oven and Windowed Eat-In Kitchen. Tons of natural light throughout home. Two Wood-burning Fire Places. Master Suite has his and her separate bathrooms. Upper Level Laundry Room. Outdoor Oasis and Private Entertaining Paradise! Shielded by Natural Foliage; this Custom Build has a Walk-out to Deck w/ Custom Lighting, Herb/Flower Beds, and Access to Yard and Pool. Newly Built Pool House Surrounded by Flagstone with a Covered Outdoor Living Area, private bathroom, and Large Screen TV/Kitchen with Sink, Grill, Warming Drawer, and Ice Maker. Owner conveys 120 and 500 gallon propane tanks that heat two BBQ grills, the hot tub, and pool. Finished Basement with TV/Game Room, Bathroom and Bedroom, Spacious Storage Area. Custom Molding, Cast Iron Stair Railings, Neutral Paint & Carpet Throughout. Turn Key, Move-In Ready, Meticulously Maintained, Tranquil Setting yet only Mins to Modern Conveniences. Easy access to toll road, 66, metro, and downtown Vienna. Owner to pay all pool maintenance . 3D tour attached to listing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 ANGELICO WAY have any available units?
2047 ANGELICO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wolf Trap, VA.
What amenities does 2047 ANGELICO WAY have?
Some of 2047 ANGELICO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2047 ANGELICO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2047 ANGELICO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 ANGELICO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2047 ANGELICO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wolf Trap.
Does 2047 ANGELICO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2047 ANGELICO WAY offers parking.
Does 2047 ANGELICO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2047 ANGELICO WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 ANGELICO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2047 ANGELICO WAY has a pool.
Does 2047 ANGELICO WAY have accessible units?
No, 2047 ANGELICO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 ANGELICO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2047 ANGELICO WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2047 ANGELICO WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2047 ANGELICO WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

