1712 HICKS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground hot tub tennis court

PAMPERED BY LOCAL OWNER. MUCH LARGER THAN YOU EXPECT WITH SPACIOUS LIVING RM & DINING RM PLUS MAIN LEVEL LIBRARY & LAUNDRY. UPDATED KIT W/GRANITE, FAMILY ROOM NEAR KIT. 4 LARGE BR'S WITH HARDWOOD. MASTER WALK-IN CLOSET. UPDATED MASTER BA & HALL BATH. LARGE LOWER REC ROOM & HALF BATH PLUS STORAGE. DOUBLE PANE, ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS. HOT TUB CLOSED & LOCKED IF PREFERRED. RENT INCLUDES MOWING, LAWN & SHRUB CARE. BEAUTIFUL YARD & QUIET STREET. 1/2 BLOCK TO WOLF TRAILS PARK W/PLAYGROUND & TENNIS. 2 BLKS TO QUICK BUS TO SPRING HILL METRO. 4 BLOCK WALK TO WOLF TRAP. MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY & MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. LONGER TERM POSSIBLE SINCE NO OWNER TRANSFER CLAUSE NEEDED. SEE FEATURE SHEET AND AREA MAP IN DOCUMENT SITE.