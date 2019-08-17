1710 PRELUDE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

Highly desirable Eudora neighborhood. Two perfectly finished levels with beautifully updated kitchen, bathrooms & freshly painted. Main level has lovely hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, large living room, and dining room walk out to a perfect deck. Three bedrooms on the main level including master with spacious sitting area. Lower level has 4th bedroom currently used as office, full bath, laundry room, and additional storage room! Enter lower level directly from driveway and access mudroom, large recreation room with fireplace. Large fully fenced backyard. Ideal Vienna location close to Wolf Trap, Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, downtown Vienna and the W&OD trail. Easy access to commuter routes, Tysons Corner and DC. Top-rated schools Wolftrap/Kilmer/Madison.