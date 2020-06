10406 HUNTRACE WAY

Amenities

PRICE REDUCED!!***SOUGHT AFTER - WAYSIDE Neighborhood HOME IN VIENNA - ON .54 ACRE!!!*** BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 4/5 Bedroom/ 3 Bath HOME IN THE MADISON HS Pyramid*** 2 CAR SIDE ENTRANCE GARAGE plus DRIVEWAY PARKING!*** EXTENSIVE DECKING and HUGE BACK YARD!*** GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS & BRIGHT EAT IN KITCHEN with UPDATED FLOOR, COUNTERS, TILE*** STATELY Formal DINING ROOM*** INDOOR- OUTDOOR SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING!*** HARDWOOD FLOORS , CARPETS, SKYLIGHTS, & OFFICE or 5TH BEDROOM*** LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED*** SCHOOL BUS STOP Seconds Away*** Established Neighborhood*** Minutes to TYSONS SHOPPING & RESTON TOWN CENTER***MEADOWLARK GARDENS & WOLF TRAP***Rt. 267 Dulles Toll Road*** [Community Pool Membership may be available!] MUST SEE! Available September 3!