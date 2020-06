Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace range

A rare home in the Hillside Ridge neighborhood! with lots of natural light, an open floor plan, cozy fireplace, features include bamboo flooring throughout the main level and foyer, new stainless steel appliance, large fenced-in patio, large rooms, newly fenced in backyard, brand new stainless steel gas stove, all stainless steel appliances, freshly painted - MINUTES to Springfield golf & Country Club! Close to highway and Fort Belvoir - Close to shops and lots of restaurants