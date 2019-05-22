8503 BARRINGTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Very clean and bright 2 Bedroom condo. FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. Loads of closet space. Plenty of unassigned parking and wide street. Close to shopping and VRE!! Huge walk in closet in MBR. Neutral paint and carpeting. Balcony with a great view. Rent includes water and trash. Pool and tennis courts close by. Storage unit in basement. Sorry- NO PETS!