8422 PENSHURST DRIVE
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:19 AM

8422 PENSHURST DRIVE

8422 Penshurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8422 Penshurst Drive, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Great opportunity to rent 3 level, end unit townhouse with gas & water bills included in the rent. Hardwood floors on main & upper levels. Step down living room with picture window over looking the pool. Separate dining room. Kitchen with granite counters. Two bedrooms & bath up. The upper hall bath will be updated with all white tile and new white vanity. LL with walk-out BSMT to patio & fenced rear yard. There is a full bath on the lower level. Washer/dryer and sink in the utility room. Lots of storage. 1 assigned & lots of open parking. Great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

