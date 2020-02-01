8422 PENSHURST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Great opportunity to rent 3 level, end unit townhouse with gas & water bills included in the rent. Hardwood floors on main & upper levels. Step down living room with picture window over looking the pool. Separate dining room. Kitchen with granite counters. Two bedrooms & bath up. The upper hall bath will be updated with all white tile and new white vanity. LL with walk-out BSMT to patio & fenced rear yard. There is a full bath on the lower level. Washer/dryer and sink in the utility room. Lots of storage. 1 assigned & lots of open parking. Great schools.