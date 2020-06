Amenities

Welcome to the Springfield Professional Park. Incredible opportunity to own or lease end unit building with generous parking in prime location. Offering three units B, C and D for sale or lease totaling approx. 4,760 sq ft of versatile office space that can be used for professional/medical purposes. Units feature a thriving location with many great options for expansion and /or rental income. Unique opportunity to own multiple units in the same building. Call or email with any questions or to schedule showings. If interested in all or multiple purchase of units see listing VAFX1101188.