8125 KINGSVIEW COURT.

Amenities
ADJACENT TO EVERYTHING! Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with clean white cabinets and a window out to the yard. Newer windows. Dramatic foyer w/circular staircase to the upper level. Full size washer and dryer. Open living/dining room with doors to make it private if desired. Rent includes all utilities except electric! Many community amenities+prime location-2 pools, sauna, tot lots, clubhouse, community garden, tennis, trails. Near Lake Accotink! Close 2 VRE, Metro Bus, 495, W. Springfield Centers. Pets are case by case basis.