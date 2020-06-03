8125 KINGSVIEW COURT.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden playground pool sauna tennis court

ADJACENT TO EVERYTHING! Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with clean white cabinets and a window out to the yard. Newer windows. Dramatic foyer w/circular staircase to the upper level. Full size washer and dryer. Open living/dining room with doors to make it private if desired. Rent includes all utilities except electric! Many community amenities+prime location-2 pools, sauna, tot lots, clubhouse, community garden, tennis, trails. Near Lake Accotink! Close 2 VRE, Metro Bus, 495, W. Springfield Centers. Pets are case by case basis.