8011 DAFFODIL COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Colonial Home in Springfield's Desirable Community of Rolling Forest! This Spacious home has almost 2500 Square Feet of Living Space. Gorgeous Curb Appeal with brick front, side load garage and lovely landscaping. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths & 2 Half Baths. Remodeled Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, tile backsplash & Stainless Steel Appliances. The main level also includes an office with built-in shelves and filing/storage. A Large elegant formal Living Room and Dining Room. Gleaming Hardwood Floors and dentil crown molding. The Community includes Outdoor Pool, Trash Pick-Up & Snow Removal. Easy Access to Commuter Lots, Shopping and Restaurants. This Lovely Community Offers Tranquil Outdoor Living while being so close to the City. West Springfield Elementary School / Washington Irving Middle School / West Springfield High School