7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY

Updated 5 BR colonial in charming neighborhood and sought-after school district. Renovated kitchen and main and upper level baths. Wood floors and laundry room on main level. Walk out to two patios from main and lower levels. Backs to parkland. Bright living room with bay window and French doors. Double pane windows. Convenient to transportation and shopping: 18G express bus to Pentagon 1600 feet away, two shopping centers with Whole Foods, Credit Union shared center, Giant, etc., less than 2 miles away. Feet from the Carrleigh Parkway Park path to the Lake Accotink trail. Property is professionally managed and does not allow pets.