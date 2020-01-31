All apartments in West Springfield
Find more places like 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Springfield, VA
/
7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:31 AM

7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY

7936 Carrleigh Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Springfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7936 Carrleigh Parkway, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Updated 5 BR colonial in charming neighborhood and sought-after school district. Renovated kitchen and main and upper level baths. Wood floors and laundry room on main level. Walk out to two patios from main and lower levels. Backs to parkland. Bright living room with bay window and French doors. Double pane windows. Convenient to transportation and shopping: 18G express bus to Pentagon 1600 feet away, two shopping centers with Whole Foods, Credit Union shared center, Giant, etc., less than 2 miles away. Feet from the Carrleigh Parkway Park path to the Lake Accotink trail. Property is professionally managed and does not allow pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY have any available units?
7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY have?
Some of 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY is pet friendly.
Does 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7936 CARRLEIGH PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Springfield 3 BedroomsWest Springfield Apartments with Balcony
West Springfield Apartments with PoolWest Springfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
West Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA
Kings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America