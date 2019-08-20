All apartments in West Springfield
7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT
7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT

7860 Rolling Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

7860 Rolling Woods Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
THIS PROPERTY IS IN ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. AT LEAST ONE RESIDENT MUST BE AT LEAST 55 YEARS OLD AND NO RESIDENT CAN BE YOUNGER THAN 19 YEARS OLD. Great 1st floor unit with private garage in quaint, hard to find active adult community in Fairfax County close to Springfield, Burke, Fairfax Station, lots of shopping, restaurants, transportation. One floor living; owner having unit freshly painted, replacing all carpet and installing all new stainless appliances in kitchen. Washer and dryer in unit only a couple of years old. Very low monthly utility costs. Nearly 1,400 SF w/large master bedroom, walk-in closet, and bath with separate tub and shower. Private balcony accessible from living room backs to tree grove. Direct access to building from garage means no toting groceries in the rain. Extra parking space outside garage also. Community hosts regular events for residents and rental includes use exercise rooms, library, meeting rooms. Floorplan accessible by clicking on floorplan icon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT have any available units?
7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT have?
Some of 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT offers parking.
Does 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT have a pool?
No, 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT have accessible units?
No, 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
