7860 ROLLING WOODS COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

THIS PROPERTY IS IN ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY. AT LEAST ONE RESIDENT MUST BE AT LEAST 55 YEARS OLD AND NO RESIDENT CAN BE YOUNGER THAN 19 YEARS OLD. Great 1st floor unit with private garage in quaint, hard to find active adult community in Fairfax County close to Springfield, Burke, Fairfax Station, lots of shopping, restaurants, transportation. One floor living; owner having unit freshly painted, replacing all carpet and installing all new stainless appliances in kitchen. Washer and dryer in unit only a couple of years old. Very low monthly utility costs. Nearly 1,400 SF w/large master bedroom, walk-in closet, and bath with separate tub and shower. Private balcony accessible from living room backs to tree grove. Direct access to building from garage means no toting groceries in the rain. Extra parking space outside garage also. Community hosts regular events for residents and rental includes use exercise rooms, library, meeting rooms. Floorplan accessible by clicking on floorplan icon.