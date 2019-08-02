7844 BELLEFLOWER DR

Amenities

Commuter Friendly 4BR Brick Colonial with many upgrades! - Beautiful 4BR, 3.5BA Brick Colonial home! Many upgrades through-out and very well maintained*Spacious Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, recess lighting & bay window leads to cozy family room with Fireplace & Built-in shelving*Office/Den on main floor + Formal living room & Dining room*Walk upstairs to Master Suite with huge master bath, granite vanity, soaking tub & skylights +3 additional nicely sized bedrooms*Finished Basement with drybar & entertainment area +lots of storage [projector, screen & surround sound 'as-is']*Private backyard with mature trees & stone patio*Great location- near 95/495*Easy commute to Pentagon*Landlord will only consider 1 small dog under 15 lbs*



No Cats Allowed



