West Springfield, VA
7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE

7827 Harrowgate Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7827 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Upper level unit C. 2BR, 2BA condo. Updated paint, updated carplet, vaulted ceilings. Walkout from living room to deck. Fireplace in living room. Washer and dryer in unit. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom. Skylight in living room make for a bright and cheery home. Updated kitchen with passthrough to dining room. Neutral throughout. Small deck off of master bedroom. Storage shed. One assigned parking spot. Ample guest parking. Very close to Springfield Metro and the mall. Community pool and tennis. Hiking trails. Close to many restaurants, shops, banks, and recreation centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE have any available units?
7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE have?
Some of 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7827 HARROWGATE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
