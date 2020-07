Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

New carpet and freshly painted. This upper level unit with vaulted ceiling in the LR is ready to move in. Wood burning FP in LR, Kitchen with breakfast bar,pass through to DR. Large MBR with walkin closet with organizer. Access to second balcony from MBR. Great location for Fort Belvoir, FFX County Parkway and 95. Metro a short distance and VRE a short distance away.