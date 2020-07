Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities

Well-Maintained single family home in sought-after Daventry/Hunter Village**Great commuting options & local amenities**Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook adjoins family room**Lower level den (could be used as a bedroom), full bath, rec room & storage room**Walks out to treed yard**No more than 2 incomes to qualify**ALSO FOR SALE -- HOME IS NOW UNDER CONTRACT**