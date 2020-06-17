All apartments in West Springfield
7718 GROMWELL COURT

7718 Gromwell Court · No Longer Available
Location

7718 Gromwell Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome Home! 7718 Gromwell Court is located in the sought-after community of Daventry! The Lovely Colonial Townhome is a MUST SEE! Highlighted by Beautiful Landscaping, this Eton Model Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, 1 Car Garage and has over 1800 Square Feet of Living Space! The Renovated Kitchen Includes Granite Counter Tops, Quality Appliances and Plenty of Cabinet Space. The Master Bedroom Suite has a Remodeled Bathroom & Walk-In Closet. The home includes Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Plush Carpet, Separate Laundry Room, Updated Windows and Back Deck that Overlooks the Woods. The Walk-Out Basement features a Huge Family Room with a Cozy Wood-Burning Fireplace. HOA Fees include a Community Pool, Trash Pick-Up 2x a week, Tennis Courts, Tot-Lots, Lawn Care and Snow Removal. Easy access to the Metro, Bus and Slug Line. Desirable Schools of West Springfield Elementary / Irving Middle / West Springfield High School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7718 GROMWELL COURT have any available units?
7718 GROMWELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7718 GROMWELL COURT have?
Some of 7718 GROMWELL COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7718 GROMWELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7718 GROMWELL COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7718 GROMWELL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7718 GROMWELL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 7718 GROMWELL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7718 GROMWELL COURT does offer parking.
Does 7718 GROMWELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7718 GROMWELL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7718 GROMWELL COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7718 GROMWELL COURT has a pool.
Does 7718 GROMWELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 7718 GROMWELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7718 GROMWELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7718 GROMWELL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7718 GROMWELL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7718 GROMWELL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
