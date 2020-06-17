Amenities

Welcome Home! 7718 Gromwell Court is located in the sought-after community of Daventry! The Lovely Colonial Townhome is a MUST SEE! Highlighted by Beautiful Landscaping, this Eton Model Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, 1 Car Garage and has over 1800 Square Feet of Living Space! The Renovated Kitchen Includes Granite Counter Tops, Quality Appliances and Plenty of Cabinet Space. The Master Bedroom Suite has a Remodeled Bathroom & Walk-In Closet. The home includes Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Plush Carpet, Separate Laundry Room, Updated Windows and Back Deck that Overlooks the Woods. The Walk-Out Basement features a Huge Family Room with a Cozy Wood-Burning Fireplace. HOA Fees include a Community Pool, Trash Pick-Up 2x a week, Tennis Courts, Tot-Lots, Lawn Care and Snow Removal. Easy access to the Metro, Bus and Slug Line. Desirable Schools of West Springfield Elementary / Irving Middle / West Springfield High School!