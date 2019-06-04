All apartments in West Springfield
West Springfield, VA
7702 ASTERELLA CT
7702 ASTERELLA CT

7702 Asterella Court · No Longer Available
Location

7702 Asterella Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
All dressed up and ready to go! Exceptional Daventry townhome sited on quiet street backing to trees/parkland*Brand new carpet throughout*Freshly painted*Updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances*Separate dining room*Spacious living room*Vaulted ceilings in bedrooms*Nice-sized master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath*Walkout rec room with gas fireplace*Large storage/laundry room*Fenced yard with 400 sqft deck*Assigned parking with plenty of guest spaces*Walking trails, community pool*Owners will entertain long-term lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7702 ASTERELLA CT have any available units?
7702 ASTERELLA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7702 ASTERELLA CT have?
Some of 7702 ASTERELLA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7702 ASTERELLA CT currently offering any rent specials?
7702 ASTERELLA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 ASTERELLA CT pet-friendly?
No, 7702 ASTERELLA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 7702 ASTERELLA CT offer parking?
Yes, 7702 ASTERELLA CT offers parking.
Does 7702 ASTERELLA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7702 ASTERELLA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 ASTERELLA CT have a pool?
Yes, 7702 ASTERELLA CT has a pool.
Does 7702 ASTERELLA CT have accessible units?
No, 7702 ASTERELLA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 ASTERELLA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7702 ASTERELLA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7702 ASTERELLA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7702 ASTERELLA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
