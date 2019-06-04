7702 ASTERELLA CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

All dressed up and ready to go! Exceptional Daventry townhome sited on quiet street backing to trees/parkland*Brand new carpet throughout*Freshly painted*Updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances*Separate dining room*Spacious living room*Vaulted ceilings in bedrooms*Nice-sized master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath*Walkout rec room with gas fireplace*Large storage/laundry room*Fenced yard with 400 sqft deck*Assigned parking with plenty of guest spaces*Walking trails, community pool*Owners will entertain long-term lease