7388 STREAM WAY
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

7388 STREAM WAY

7388 Stream Way · No Longer Available
Location

7388 Stream Way, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
This 3 bedroom is MOVE-IN ready for you to call it home for the Holidays! Enjoy the location and its' proximity to all major commuter routes; shopping and dining. School Bus stop at your front door; great district. Community amenities include walking routes, tot lots, courts and community pool. Spacious and bright this one is sure to impress for its updates throughout! Hardwood on the main level, renovated kitchen featuring new appliances, ceramic flooring. New washer and dryer make laundry painless; with plenty of storage space. A full bedroom located on the lower level with a full private bath, perfect for an in-law suite or au-pairs. 2 assigned parking spaces and plenty of parking space in the lot adjacent to the building. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7388 STREAM WAY have any available units?
7388 STREAM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7388 STREAM WAY have?
Some of 7388 STREAM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7388 STREAM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7388 STREAM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7388 STREAM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7388 STREAM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 7388 STREAM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7388 STREAM WAY offers parking.
Does 7388 STREAM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7388 STREAM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7388 STREAM WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7388 STREAM WAY has a pool.
Does 7388 STREAM WAY have accessible units?
No, 7388 STREAM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7388 STREAM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7388 STREAM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7388 STREAM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7388 STREAM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

