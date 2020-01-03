7388 STREAM WAY

Amenities

This 3 bedroom is MOVE-IN ready for you to call it home for the Holidays! Enjoy the location and its' proximity to all major commuter routes; shopping and dining. School Bus stop at your front door; great district. Community amenities include walking routes, tot lots, courts and community pool. Spacious and bright this one is sure to impress for its updates throughout! Hardwood on the main level, renovated kitchen featuring new appliances, ceramic flooring. New washer and dryer make laundry painless; with plenty of storage space. A full bedroom located on the lower level with a full private bath, perfect for an in-law suite or au-pairs. 2 assigned parking spaces and plenty of parking space in the lot adjacent to the building. Schedule your tour today!