6182 FOREST CREEK COURT
Last updated February 15 2020 at 2:10 PM

6182 FOREST CREEK COURT

6182 Forest Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

6182 Forest Creek Court, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic end unit brick townhouse in a quiet cut-de-sac neighborhood with 1 car garage. THis spacious home has 2 huge bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms upstairs. It has a fenced backyard and a large deck that overlooks a private wooded area. Basement den has a fireplace and a sliding door to the deck and is great for entertaining or as an additional bedroom. This spacious home offers a bright and open floor plan. Close to shopping, great schools and transportation including VRE to Crystal City, Pentagon, and DC. Home is in good condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6182 FOREST CREEK COURT have any available units?
6182 FOREST CREEK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
Is 6182 FOREST CREEK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6182 FOREST CREEK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6182 FOREST CREEK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6182 FOREST CREEK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 6182 FOREST CREEK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6182 FOREST CREEK COURT offers parking.
Does 6182 FOREST CREEK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6182 FOREST CREEK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6182 FOREST CREEK COURT have a pool?
No, 6182 FOREST CREEK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6182 FOREST CREEK COURT have accessible units?
No, 6182 FOREST CREEK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6182 FOREST CREEK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6182 FOREST CREEK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6182 FOREST CREEK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6182 FOREST CREEK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

