6003 STONEYGATE COURT

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets volleyball court

Just Renovated (9/10)! Brand New Engineered Hardwoods Floor Main Level Adds Beauty and Luxury to Your Home. Brand New Wooden Ceramic Floor in Daylight Basement Increases Your Living Space and Gear Up For Your Recreation. New Fresh Designer Grayish Paint Provides A Quiet and Comforting Ambience. This Lovely TH in Sought-After Charlestown Neighborhood Has Three Bedrooms, Three Full Baths and One Powder. Elegant Curved Staircase Entrance, Hardwoods In Family Room, Dining Room and Upper Level All Bedrooms. Fully Renovated Granite Kitchen W/Modern Design Cabinet. Master Suite w/Walk-In Closet & Renovated Glass Shower. ** West Springfield High School Pyramid. Convenient Location with VRE 1.5 miles Away, Easy Access to Ft. Belvoir, I-395, I-495, VRE, Metro Bus, Metro Pentagon Express Bus, Lake Accotink (a 493 acre park and 55 acre lake with miniature golf, carousel, boat rental, volleyball, picnic tables), Lake Accotink Trail, and much more. You Will Love Living Here!! ** Owner RE Licensee **