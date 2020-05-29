All apartments in West Springfield
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD

5914 Minutemen Road · No Longer Available
Location

5914 Minutemen Road, West Springfield, VA 22152

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
refrigerator
EXCELLENT CONDITION. NICE AND CUZY 2-BED, 2-FB, 3-LEVEL TH IN DESIRABLE CARDINAL FOREST, BACKING TO TREES. LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM CAN BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. TOP SCHOOLS, CLOSE TO MAJOR HWYS & SHPPG MALLS. COMMUTER BUS GOING DIRECT TO PENTAGON & AIRPORT. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, C/C FEE, WATER & TRASH REMOVAL, YOU PAY ELECTRICITY ONLY.COVID-19 Precautions during Tours/Showings to minimize the risk of spreading:**No Overlapping Tours/Showings at anytime**No one have signs of Fever or Respiratory Illness including Cough, Difficulty in Breathing or Shortness of Breath **No one had contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19**No one traveled outside USA within the past 14 days****Please use your own Clorox Wipes or Hand Sanitizer before entering and wipe down anything you touch inside the property**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD have any available units?
5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD have?
Some of 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Springfield.
Does 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD offer parking?
No, 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD has a pool.
Does 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
