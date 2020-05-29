5914 MINUTEMEN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pool

EXCELLENT CONDITION. NICE AND CUZY 2-BED, 2-FB, 3-LEVEL TH IN DESIRABLE CARDINAL FOREST, BACKING TO TREES. LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM CAN BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. TOP SCHOOLS, CLOSE TO MAJOR HWYS & SHPPG MALLS. COMMUTER BUS GOING DIRECT TO PENTAGON & AIRPORT. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, C/C FEE, WATER & TRASH REMOVAL, YOU PAY ELECTRICITY ONLY.COVID-19 Precautions during Tours/Showings to minimize the risk of spreading:**No Overlapping Tours/Showings at anytime**No one have signs of Fever or Respiratory Illness including Cough, Difficulty in Breathing or Shortness of Breath **No one had contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19**No one traveled outside USA within the past 14 days****Please use your own Clorox Wipes or Hand Sanitizer before entering and wipe down anything you touch inside the property**