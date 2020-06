Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan ice maker oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very nice quiet condo . ** Built in bookcases In the Living room** French door to Private Patio ** Overlooking trees.** Dining area has a ceiling fan with light** Bedroom has two closets** Parking in front of Building** Common Laundry across the street.** Cardinal Forest is so convenient to Schools, shopping, and transportation ** Vacant and waiting for you to Enjoy** Application processing fee is $50 per adult** First months rent and security deposit to be in certified funds made out to Weichert, Realtors **